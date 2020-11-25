A CARER has been sent to prison after stealing over £8,000 from an 87-year-old dementia sufferer who thought she was wonderful.

-- Advertisement --



Donna Marie Smith admitted stealing from the vulnerable pensioner by taking four cheques over a nine-month period while she was working at her home in Scraptoft, Leicester.

The victim died not understanding why her favourite care worker suddenly stopped coming round to visit her.

In court, the judge labelled the 51-year-old defendant’s actions to someone who trusted her as “quite simply hateful”, reports LeicestershireLive.

The carer, of Mowmacre Hill, Leicester, initially denied the charge but changed her plea to guilty on the day of trial.

The defendant was originally charged with taking 19 cheques and cash in excess of £20,000, but she only accepted four cheques involving £8,056, on a basis of plea that was accepted by the prosecution.

Smith gave a “no comment” interview when questioned by the police, said Hal Ewing, prosecuting.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Carer stole £8k from dementia sufferer”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.