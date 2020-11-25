THE Government has begun to transfer the first groups of immigrants from the Canary Islands to mainland Spain, including Malaga.

There are currently 5,500 illegal immigrants, most of them Moroccan, waiting for a solution to their situation at a camp which has been created at Arguineguin Port in 17 hotels.

According to the Government Sub-delegation, Malaga and Sevilla are national destinations which are receiving a small number of immigrants who require international protection or who belong to more vulnerable group of people.

According to local Spanish daily La Opinion de Malaga, the exact number of people transferred to Malaga is unknown, but around 80 have travelled here on at least two flights from Las Palmas.

Until now, the Government had refused transfers from the Canary Islands to the rest of Spain and the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations has said that putting the immigrants in hotels is a provisional measure which will stop once reception centres are created.

The EU is also studying allocating more funds to manage the immigration problem in the Canary Islands following the huge rise in illegal arrivals over the past few months.

