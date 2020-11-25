THE Bench of Remembrance at the Church in the Community of Campoverde is available to place your commemorative plaque in remembrance of a loved one.

Adjacent to the Church building is the Church Garden, which is a place of peace and tranquillity, made even more special because it was created by the people of Campoverde from a piece of wasteland.

A couple of years ago, the Church was given two wooden benches, one of which became the Bench of Remembrance where people are invited to place a plaque in remembrance of a loved one.

During these difficult times, many people have lost loved ones but have been unable to mark the passing of their life in the way they would have wanted.

So, the Church just wanted to remind you of the Bench of Remembrance and that you may like to consider having a plaque made for it to commemorate your loved one.

If you would like one for your loved one, please contact maggieruthdew@hotmail.com for more details. They are approximately €15 or £13.

