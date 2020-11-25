£80 For A Burger In Gordon Ramsey’s New Restaurant in Harrods.



Gordon Ramsay Burger will open it’s doors in Harrod’s, on December 4, where reportedly, a burger will set diners back £80, comprising Ramsey’s own special recipe beef patty, with seared sirloin wagyu, cep mayonnaise, Pecorino cheese, and optional black truffle.

Commenting on his new London venture, Ramsey said, “I’m really excited to announce, I’m bringing the Gordon Ramsay Burger to Harrods in Knightsbridge for the first time ever. Trust me, this is going to be a burger experience like no other, as we’ve really elevated our patties using the most incredible mix of the UK’s best cuts of meat”.

Other choices will include a £42 lobster and shrimp burger, comprising lobster and rock shrimp in a special patty, topped with frisée, aioli, and pickled vegetables, or a hotdog for £21, or just a plate of french fries for £6.

These London prices are a lot more expensive than in Ramsey’s other burger restaurant inside Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, where the most pricey burger will costs the equivalent of £19.

