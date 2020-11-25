40-kilo jellyfish on local beach

AN association in Rincon de la Victoria has alerted of the appearance of 40-kilo jellyfish on a local beach.

The Rincon de la Victoria Environmental Association has reported the presence of “a hundred jellyfish” on the beaches of Torre de Benagalbon over the past two weeks at least, local Spanish daily Malaga Hoy reports, however, the council has no record of them.

Nothing has been reported by beach workers or by scientists who study the area.

The association that reported the sighting suspects the jellyfish are the Rhopilema nomadic species, which comes from the Red Sea and has not been seen in this area for years.

This species measures around 70cm in diameter and weighs up to 45 kilos.

According to the President of the association, they can be harmful to tourism and especially for fishing. A plague of the in Israel caused significant losses for the fishing sector because they kill other species.

The association has said that if it is a plague of this species, something needs to be done by the authorities before the jellyfish reach the shore.

