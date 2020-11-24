Woman in serious condition after stabbing at her home

Tara Rippin
CREDIT: Ertzaintza

A woman is in a serious condition after being stabbed at her home in San Sebastian.

HER partner, a 52-year-old man, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police were called to the couple’s property at around five o’clock this morning (Tuesday, November 24) and the victim, who received at least two stab wounds, was transferred to a nearby hospital.

According to police, “there is no prior police file on crimes of gender violence or domestic violence” in this case, in which the Basque Country police Ertzaintza and the Local Police are investigating jointly.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Woman in serious condition after stabbing at her home".






