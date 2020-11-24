PHILIP JAMES BABER is swimming around the entire navigable 555 kilometres of Mallorca to raise funds for the island’s Cancer Support Group but with just a few days and 18 kilometres to go, he has raised €5,164 of his €7,000 target and needs help.

Philip is doing as much of this epic journey as he can on the open water, the remainder on a leash attached to a bungy attached to the back of his car in a tiny pool right outside his house in Mallorca’s Sierra De Traumantana mountain range.

-- Advertisement --



He is doing this to raise awareness about the importance of Mallorca’s 980,000 residents respecting the need for many people with so-called pre-existing medical conditions to be supported in their efforts not just to keep their immune systems as robust as possible but also, in many cases, to continue self-isolation until the risk of Covid-19 has disappeared.

The CSG supports people affected by Cancer of all nationalities and in donating money by calling 663 949 075 you will be helping to save lives as well as giving victims and their families respite.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Swimming 555 kilometres for Cancer Support Group”.