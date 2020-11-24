Solomon Islands Facebook ban

THE Government of the Solomon Islands reportedly plans to ban social media App Facebook, in a move which they claim will preserve “national unity”.

The islands stretch over more than 1,400 kilometres in the South Pacific and Facebook is widely used to connect people in different areas. Around 20 per cent of the population of 685,000 people has internet access.

However, the government believes it is being “grossly abused” and will discuss blocking the network with internet companies, allegedly because of concerns over cyber bullying and the use of “vile, abusive language”. Until new laws are passed, the App may be temporarily banned.

Critics insist the ban is an attempt to silence criticism of the government’s economic policies and say the move would breach the constitutional rights of the people of the Islands.

The opposition has said that the plan is “pathetic” and Amnesty International calls it an “attack on human rights”.

Facebook has been banned in China, Iran, North Korea and Syria.

