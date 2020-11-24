SIXTH Dog Park Opened in Fuengirola in Parque del Sol.



Fuengirola Town Hall has just opened the town’s sixth dog park, in Parque del Sol, using around 750 square metres of land, which took up 16,000 euros of the annual budget to complete the works, to join the existing parks at Calle Lanzarote, Calle Feria de Abril, Los Pacos, Torreblanca, and Miramar.

Antonio Carrasco, the councillor for Urban Ecology commented it was important for the town to have such spaces put aside for pet owners to take their dogs, “It is a major factor for tourists who are also animal lovers”.

Councillor Carrasco visited the new park, accompanied by Javier Hidalgo, his San Cayetano council counterpart, stating that Fuengirola will once again be hoping to win in the annual Travelguau awards, given for the best destination for travellers with dogs.

