THE town of Potes, in Cantabria, has been named the prettiest inland town in Spain.

-- Advertisement --



Website Rural Escape awarded Potes the prize for Capital of Rural Tourism 2020 and more recently according to a survey carried out amongst the Lonely Planet community of travellers in Spain, it has been chosen as the prettiest inland town in Spain by more than 48,000 people.

Potes was closely followed in the ranking by Besalu (Girona), and in third and fourth place the the towns of Albarracin (Teruel) and Alquezar (Huesca).

Potes is an inland town located in the Liebana area of the region of Cantabria in northern Spain.

It is located at the confluence of four valleys and was declared a Site of Cultural Interest in 1983 for its medieval architecture.

When travel restrictions are lifted, it is an ideal summer travel destination.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Potes named prettiest town”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.