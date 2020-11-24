Valencia City Council has introduced new fines for unsightly or abandoned land.

OWNERS of plots for agricultural use that have abandoned fields in a “state of uncleanliness and health” could now face fines of up to €300.

Councillor for Agriculture, Sustainable Food and Vegetable Garden, Alejandro Ramon, said the objective is to raise awareness about the need to “maintain agricultural plots in a proper state and use”.

The Department is also promoting the use of the Bank of Agricultural Lands as an alternative to the abandonment of plots.

This, said Ramon, would “facilitate access to land to young farmers and avoid pests”.

“The Land Bank is a perfect tool to alleviate the abandonment of plots and the problems that arise, such as the increased risk of fire, the proliferation of pests and rodents as well as uncontrolled spills, soil erosion or the landscape degradation ”, he added.

