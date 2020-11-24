New fines for unsightly or abandoned land

Tara Rippin
New fines for unsightly or abandoned land
CREDIT: Ayuntamiento de Valencia

Valencia City Council has introduced new fines for unsightly or abandoned land.

OWNERS of plots for agricultural use that have abandoned fields in a “state of uncleanliness and health” could now face fines of up to €300.

Councillor for Agriculture, Sustainable Food and Vegetable Garden, Alejandro Ramon, said the objective is to raise awareness about the need to “maintain agricultural plots in a proper state and use”.

The Department is also promoting the use of the Bank of Agricultural Lands as an alternative to the abandonment of plots.

This, said Ramon, would “facilitate access to land to young farmers and avoid pests”.


“The Land Bank is a perfect tool to alleviate the abandonment of plots and the problems that arise, such as the increased risk of fire, the proliferation of pests and rodents as well as uncontrolled spills, soil erosion or the landscape degradation ”, he added.

Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

