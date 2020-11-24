MYSTERIOUS Metal Monolith Discovered In The Desert By Utah Helicopter Crew while on a routine wildlife patrol.



Officers from Utah Department of Public Safety’s Aero Bureau, whilst on a routine wildlife assistance patrol, to count bighorn sheep in the area, came across a mysterious shiny metal monolith in the desert.

-- Advertisement --



Bret Hutchings, the helicopter pilot, said, “One of the biologists spotted it, and we just happened to fly directly over the top of it. He was like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, turn around, turn around!’ And I was like, ‘What?’ And he’s like, ‘There’s this thing back there, we’ve got to go look at it! And there it was, in the middle of the red rock, was a shiny, silver metal monolith sticking out of the ground”, Hutchings guessed it was “between 10 and 12 feet high. It didn’t look like it was randomly dropped to the ground, but rather it looked like it had been planted”.

The pilot continued, “We were kind of joking around that if one of us suddenly disappears, then the rest of us make a run for it”, though he is of the belief that it is probably a piece of elaborate artwork placed there, as opposed to an alien, saying, “I’m assuming it’s some new-wave artist or something or, you know, somebody that was a big “2001: A Space Odyssey” fan”, referencing the 1969 movie where a black monolith appears.

In a statement released on Monday, November 23, Utah DPS said, “Still, it is illegal to install structures or art without authorization on public lands, no matter what planet you’re from”.

The Bureau of Land Management will decide what to do with the discovery, and no location has been disclosed.

_________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Mysterious Metal Monolith Discovered In The Desert By Utah Helicopter Crew”.