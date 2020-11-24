Man armed with axe takes six children hostage

A MAN armed with an axe took six children hostage in an apartment, as reported by Russian Press.

Armed police were dispatched to a scene in the Kolpino suburb of St. Petersburg, Russia, after receiving a call from a man’s wife after he took 6 children hostage at 9.12am local time.

The Interior Ministry said, “her husband had kicked him out from the flat, he then locked himself in there and was holding their six children”.

The 42-year-old allegedly put forward a series of demands and threatened to kill all the children, aged between three and 15.

He later surrendered himself to police, no injuries were reported and the children were taken from the scene.

Authorities told Russian media that he has no previous criminal convictions.

