A FABULOUS night of fashion is promised for ladies attending the Belmontes Cafe in Catral on Friday, December 4.

-- Advertisement --



The wonderful evening, hosted by K & K Clothing and Accessories and starting at 7 pm, promises to be full of fun as the ladies in attendance will have the choice of clothing, shoes, handbags, jewellery and accessories… all at amazing prices!

So, if you are looking to stock up on some Christmas gifts, update your winter wardrobe, or just want to come along for the fun, then the Ladies Night at the friendly cafe bar in the Catral town square is the place to be.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Ladies Fashion Night at Belmontes Cafe in Catral”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.