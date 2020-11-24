FIVE people have been arrested on Tuesday, November 24, in a raid of two indoor plantations growing marijuana and stocking pink cocaine in Madrid.

-- Advertisement --



Policia Nacional raided one industrial warehouse in Paracuellos del Jarama which was housing a sophisticated plantation of marijuana consisting of 2,900 plant, weighing over 490 kg and valued at around €3,625,000.

In another raid in El Álamo, which was suspected to be participating in criminal activities due to an illegal connection to the electricity grid, four people were arrested and 800 plants about to be harvested were seized along with 351 kg of pink cocaine, six kg of a powdered substance used as to cut drugs, and various tools for indoor marijuana cultivation.

Another person was arrested, a resident of the house next to the plantation, who was wanted by the Polish authorities for drug trafficking and criminal organisation.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Five arrested in pink cocaine and marijuana plantations raid in Madrid”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.