Family of man murdered on first day in prison are “living a nightmare”

The family of a man who was murdered on his first day in prison have spoken of their ‘living nightmare’ after his killer was jailed for life.

Brett Lowe, from Stapleford, was 43 when he died on July 18, 2018, after his cell-mate assaulted him at HMP Nottingham in Perry Road in Sherwood, Nottingham.

-- Advertisement --



Lowe had been remanded into custody ahead of a court case after being charged with three counts of burglary.

Within 24 hours of being put into a cell with Ferencz-Rudolf Pusok, he was subjected to a brutal attack and strangled with a plastic bag over his head.

Lowe’s family said in a statement: “The whole family has been left devastated by the murder of our beloved family member, Brett.

“Brett was a dad, a brother, an uncle, a nephew, cousin and a friend. Our father was denied the chance of meeting his first grandchild.

“He won’t be around to watch us grow or live his own life.

“Today’s sentencing has brought us all some closure and we can now finally move on with our lives.”

Sister Lisa Bennett said in a victim impact statement: “Brett was in prison, yes, but he was one of the most kind and caring people you could wish to meet. No one deserves to die like Brett did.

“We are trying to adapt to life without him, but we feel guilty for laughing, guilty for planning Christmases and birthdays.

“Brett had three children who have to live with this nightmare. A nightmare that none of us can understand. We are constantly living with the unanswered question of ‘why?’ What could Brett possibly have done for him to do this?”

Pusok, who is 30, was sentenced to life in prison at Nottingham Crown Court on November 20, after pleading guilty to murder at an earlier hearing.

He will serve a minimum of 20 years.

Pusok was serving 10 weeks in prison for criminal damage, using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, leaving a train while it was in motion and resisting a police officer at the time of the attack.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Family of man murdered on first day in prison reveal their ‘living nightmare””. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.