EXPERIENCE some Christmas cheer at Cheers Bar on Christmas Day as they celebrate the ‘new normal’ with some festive fun.

The friendly bar, based on La Marina Urbanisation, is set to host a little Christmas fun with a Name That Tune music quiz and possibly some social distance games, as it opens its doors on December 25 from 12 pm – 3 pm.

According to a Facebook post: “The bar is still looking at what to do regarding food depending on restrictions in place but don’t expect a normal Christmas Dinner!”

So, if you are not sure what to do on Christmas Day this year, why not take a wintery walk to the bar ‘where everybody knows your name’ and enjoy some Christmas Cheers!

Booking is essential.

