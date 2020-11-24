Brits in Spain are giving up hope of spending Christmas in the UK

WITH the UK approaching the end of its second lockdown, the government is considering measures to implement during December and over the Christmas period.

Many Brits who live here in Spain have this year abandoned the idea of spending Christmas with their UK family and friends.

First, there was quarantine, then lockdown, then the prospect of requiring a negative PCR test before returning to Spain, all issues that have caused widespread flight cancellations.

Some areas of Britain will stay in Tier 2 or 3, where visitors from other households are not allowed making it impossible for ex-pats to go home and visit family.

If those hurdles aren’t enough, there’s the off-putting idea of potentially risking the health of our loved ones.

Regardless of our location, Covid measures will change the face of Christmas 2020.

How ‘Navidad’ will look in Spain remains uncertain. We know that, in the UK, safety measures for December will be relaxed over the holiday season, with a five-day “break” to allow three families or households to gather.

This year ex-pats will have to spend their Christmas day visiting loved ones via Zoom or Facetime from their homes in Spain.

