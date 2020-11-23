Woman mauled by police dog at illegal rave

A WOMAN claims she was left with life-changing injuries after she was mauled by a police dog at an illegal rave, and a watchdog has launched an investigation.

Jessica Mae Andrew, 28, claims she suffered a broken bone and required skin and muscle grafts to her leg after the dog attacked her without warning.

Avon and Somerset Police are investigating the claim she was left with “life-changing” injuries after the illegal rave in Yate, South Gloucestershire, on Halloween.

Jessica, who was attending the party with around 700 other people, is taking legal action against the police, reports BristolLive.

She told the Independent, “The dog came out of nowhere, grabbed me by the thigh and pulled me to the floor.”

She claims she was “screaming in pain” and the vicious dog bite left her with “a gaping hole in my calf bigger than my fist with the bone exposed”.

In an interview with the Guardian, Ms Andrew added, “I know partying is not the thing to do during a pandemic but it was beautiful until the dog attacked me.”

She has reportedly suffered a fractured bone and injuries requiring skin grafts, muscle grafts and reconstructive surgery, and is now seeking action against the force.

Iain Gould, a solicitor who specialises in claims against the police, has now taken on her case, describing the dog as “out-of-control” after it started “ripping open holes in her leg”.

