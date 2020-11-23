Volunteers clean Velez River as part of ‘protest campaign’

More than 50 children and adults cleaned Velez River at the weekend as part of a ‘protest campaign’ to force ‘institutions’ to carry out regular maintenance at the protected area.

The cleanup operation was organised by Axarquia’s GENA-Ecologistas en Accion in partnership with the Society of Friends of Culture (SAC) of Velez-Malaga and the council’s department of environment.

GENA said in a tweet: “We are very grateful for the great participation (more than 50 people) in today’s cleanup of the Velez River delta! We hope that the institutions with competence will take note and contribute to the maintenance of this protected area with periodic cleanings.”

Containers, agricultural plastics, wet wipes, textiles, wood, up to five car wheels, one from a lorry and several mattresses were among “items and pollutants” collected during the exercise and Covid protocol followed.

