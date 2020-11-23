SOUTH African footballer and former international defender, Anele Ngcongca, killed in car crash



Anele Ngcongca, 33, died in the early hours of Monday morning, November 23, when the car he was travelling in crashed and he was thrown from the vehicle. Ngcongca played for his country 50 times between 2009 and 2016 and also made more than 200 appearances for Belgian side Genk over a nine-year spell in European football.

-- Advertisement --



South African Police Service brigadier Jay Naicker said: “At 05:00 this morning, a vehicle with two occupants lost control and overturned on the N2 freeway near Mtunzini.

“A 33-year-old man was declared dead at the scene. The driver sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for medical attention.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation. A case of culpable homicide has been opened for investigation by Mtunzini SAPS.”

KRC Genk posted their tribute to the tragic star on Twitter, saying:

“We heard the tragic news about Genkie Anele Ngcongca. He died in a car accident.

“In total Anele played no fewer than 279 games for KRC Genk. Our thoughts are with family and friends of our South African ex-player. RIP Anele.”

We vernemen het tragische nieuws van Genkie Anele Ngcongca. Hij overleed in een auto-ongeluk. In totaal speelde Anele maar liefst 279 wedstrijden voor KRC Genk. Onze gedachten zijn bij familie en vrienden van onze Zuid-Afrikaanse ex-speler. 😢 RIP Anele 💙#krcgenk #mijnploeg pic.twitter.com/zLAPidYicn — KRC Genk (@KRCGenkofficial) November 23, 2020

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “South African footballer killed in car crash”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.