Skiing season will have to wait

DESPITE everything being ready to start the skiing season at Sierra Nevada ski resort on November 28, the opening will have to wait.

The Granada ski resort will have to adjust plans since the President of the Junta de Andalucia, Juanma Moreno, has extended confinement measures in Andalucian towns until December 10.

Sierra Nevada will not be able to receive visitors until mobility restrictions are lifted, despite there being snow forecast.

Businesses at the ski resort were ultimating the details for the opening of the winter season, and according to Cetursa, the company which runs the ski resort, everything was ready to go, however, with strict measures throughout the province, it will have to wait.

Sierra Nevada will send the ski pass free of charge to anyone who requests it, so people can purchase access for the days they require online and obtain easy access to the slopes.

