Podemos wants traffic fines to pay for driving lessons

PODEMOS in Galicia wants money from traffic fines to be used to pay for underprivileged youths to have driving lessons and get their license.

The United Confederated Parliamentary Group Podemos – En Comu Podem -Galicia en Comun, has registered a motion with which it wants to urge the Government to use the money collected from traffic fines to help underprivileged youths.

They hope it will encourage the government to provide financial aid for young people up to the age of 25.

They especially want the measure to benefit unemployed youths with financial difficulties in collaboration with the General Traffic Department.

They explained that youth unemployment (under 25) in Spain is currently one of the highest in the euro zone , an issue that, added to the situation generated by Covid-19 , makes it more difficult for youth to access a decent job. They believe having a driving license can help in many cases.

The number of driving licenses obtained has decreased in recent years, which has a knock-on effect for driving schools.

