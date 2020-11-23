WHILST many councils around Spain are reducing the amount spent on Christmas lights or scrapping them completely in order to divert the money to those in need, Palma Council is to have three separate Xmas lightshows.

Set in the Sa Murada area, the Ses Estacions park and Sa Riera activities will run from 6pm to 10pm with different shows running up 35 minutes in length offering a selection of different light and music with a maximum capacity of 100 people and the possibility of entertaining up to 4,000 people each night.

-- Advertisement --



The light shows start on Thursday November 26 and tickets must be reserved in advance on the ‘Tú fas Palma’ website whilst at https://bit.ly/UnaAbraçadaDeLlum there is a brief description of each of the nine different shows and their times.

The Council has decided to go ahead with these light shows in order to give local residents and their children something to celebrate and enjoy during these difficult times.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Palma pulls out the stops with exciting Xmas lights”.