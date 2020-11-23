Operation Tharack locates man wanted for shooting of police officers

GUARDIA CIVIL, acting as part of Operation Tharack, locates a man wanted for the shooting of police officers as they arrested 11 members of a drug gang in Cádiz.

The investigation was carried out by the officers of the Arcos Judicial Police team after three officers were shot in September when they tried to break into a marijuana plantation in the Tarajal area, in the Coto de Bornos.

The Guardia Civil officers required various surgeries in order for them to recover following the shooting but they are all thankfully making a slow recovery.

Operation Tharack led to eleven arrests after almost €50,000 in cash was seized, along with more than 7 kg of marijuana buds ready for distribution, several weapons, and numerous mobile phones link to criminal activity.

