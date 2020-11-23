Man arrested at Covid deniers rally in Bilbao

A MAN was arrested in Bilbao for repeatedly refusing to wear a mask at a Covid deniers car rally in Bilbao.

The Basque police, the Ertzaintza, charged him with disobeying the authorities and reported that he refused to provide ID when requested.

The rally was called to go around the city to demand “a scientific debate” on Covid-19 and to denounce the “lack of rights” of Spanish citizens.

Another man taking part is being investigated for insulting the police and 13 people have been fined for breaching security measures.

A case has been opened against the organiser for not keeping to the agreed route, according to the Basque Security Department.

The protest, organised by the Osasuna eta Eskubideak platform, started in the Zorroza area and travelled the streets of Bilbao, ending up at Capuchinos. The participants sounded the horns of their vehicles, which were adorned with coloured balloons, and displayed posters against PCR tests and criticizing the vaccine to fight the pandemic.

A human chain of approximately 300 people was also formed, reaching as far as the Basurto Hospital.

They have also read a statement in which they have called for a “public debate to discuss the suitability of the measures taken to date” to fight the coronavirus. They have also warned that there are more and more voices of international experts who question measures such as confinements, as well as the use of masks for the general population or the reliability of PCR tests. They called for the Ministry of Health to publish the “scientific studies” on which their decisions are based to adopt the restrictions.

