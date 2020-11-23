First official Spanish prayer App

THE Spanish Episcopal Conference (CEE) has created the first official prayer App in Spanish.

The new application, the result of collaboration between Liturgical Books of the Publications Service of the CEE and the Department of Digital Development of the COPE Group, will be available for free from Saturday, November 28, coinciding with the beginning of Advent and of the new liturgical year.

It aims to make praying the Liturgy of the Hours easier for the faithful in situations such as travel when it is not possible to carry liturgical books. It has functions which aim to simplify its use.

Users will be able to have the Liturgy of the Hours on their mobile device and the time corresponding to the time of day in which it is located will be highlighted, allowing users to access the rest of the Hours and select the current liturgical year of their choice.

It includes texts for each day of the Roman Missal and the Lectionary of the Mass, as well as as list of the martyrs and saints which are commemorated daily.

It can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play. Registration is required for use.

