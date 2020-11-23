Female Teacher Jailed for 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes

THE female Teacher has been jailed for 20 years for child sex crimes after pleading guilty.

Leticia Lowery aged 40, pled guilty to multiple sex crimes against children. Lowery is from Montgomery County, Texas, and pled guilty to charges against her. She admitted to having sex with a boy aged 15, and to forcing a girl aged 13, to perform a sex act on the boy.

Lowery has been jailed for 20 years. There are also cyber grooming crimes linked to Lowery, where she alleged sent sexually explicit images to a minor. Lowery’s plea, meant that the children were not subjected to having to testify in court.

Laura Bond, Assistant District Attorney said, “I think often times when people hear about offenses that are committed by a female against a male child, people tend to minimize it but the effect on the child is still the same.

“Her taking responsibility and preventing 20 years in prison is a statement on the fact she knew what Montgomery County and the community and jurors would’ve sentenced her”

