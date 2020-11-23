Elected members of Balearic Parliament will see pay frozen

ALTHOUGH the Balearic Government has budgeted for a 0.9 per cent pay rise for civil servants, this does not include those working in the Balearic Parliament and all elected representatives will have their pay frozen during 2021.

Parliament has an overall operating budget of €14.7 million and three quarters of this is spent on personal expenses whilst deputies (without other employment) salaries range from €57,949.92 (for sitting MPs without any portfolio) to €72,106.51 for the President.

Payment is made for travel and accommodation costs for those representatives from islands other than Mallorca who are required to attend Parliament.

