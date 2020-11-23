Cruzcampo’s 2020 Christmas Edition Brewed Using Renewable Energy

ANDALUCIA’s beloved Cruzcampo beer has announced that its annual limited edition Christmas special will be brewed using only renewable energy.

Since 1982 the popular brand, which is now owned by Heineken, has released a seasonal variety of their iconic beer. This year the Edicion Limitada Navidad will be the product of the company’s innovative new investments into solar power. It comes as the Jaen brewery is to become Spain’s first beer producer to run solely on renewable energy. A solar plant near Huelva is projected to produce enough power with its 150 thousand panels to manufacture 2 billion cans of Cruzcampo per year.

The company’s master brewer, Sergio Flores, says that Cruzcampo has always strived to be sustainable. ‘We return 100% of the water in our beers to nature’, he says, which he believes is vital given Andalusia’s dry terrain. The company is also part of the global Olive Tree Project, liaising with local farmers near Jaen to cultivate barley alongside olives to improve the area’s biodiversity and bring further profitability to the agriculture sector.

Flores adds that the Jaen brewery ‘has always been a very special place for Cruzcampo’, saying that the plant’s small size allows his team to ‘carry out work in a traditional way, including manual processes’.

The special Christmas edition will blend three types of malt with three types of hops, including Motueka from New Zealand and Chinook from the USA. Cruzcampo promises that these new flavours, combined with their own special yeast, will deliver a hoppy and aromatic twist on their familiar full-bodied beer.

