COSTA del Sol uses Christmas budget to help local businesses



Throughout Spain many of the usual – and expensive – festive activities like parades and parties have been cancelled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, freeing up millions of euro which would normally be spent on Christmas lights, floats and costumes. Now, local councils on the Costa del Sol have announced that they will use this money to support local initiatives and lighten the burden of the past few months.

While the Three Kings will still bring children presents on January 6, the famous parade that takes place on the 5th has been cancelled this year in all 130 municipalities of Malaga because of Covid restrictions.

Marbella town hall has already announced that it will use the €700,000 saving to support local businesses with a Christmas decoration competition, while most other costal resorts have also reported huge savings.

Fuengirola, Benalmádena, Torremolinos and Mijas intend to use the money they would normally have spent in other ways, either by creating a general fund to be used as needed or for specific purposes.

