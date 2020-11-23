Britains Worst Ever Paedophile Is Murdered In Prison by a fellow inmate who wanted to degrade and humiliate him.



Known as one of Britain’s worst-ever paedophile’s, 33-year-old Richard Huckle, branded the “gap year paedophile”, was murdered in his cell in Full Sutton prison, Yorkshire, by fellow inmate Paul Fitzgerald, in an attack designed to “humiliate and degrade” a man who was serving 200 life sentences for abusing up to 200 children, wanting him to experience what it had been like for his victims, strangling Huckle with a cable, before sticking a pen into his brain.

The Hull Crown Court jury, on Monday, November 23, after a four-day trial, took just one hour to return a guilty verdict against Fitzgerald who will be sentenced at Hull Crown Court, next Tuesday, December 1, with Alistair MacDonald QC, chief prosecutor, saying, “This was a carefully planned and executed attack, in the course of which Mr Huckle had been subjected to a prolonged attack also designed to humiliate and degrade him”, adding that Fitzgerald told prison staff he had “enjoyed it” and had “murdered Mr Huckle in cold blood”, that it was “poetic justice”, and later requesting cooked bits of his body, also stating he had sexually assaulted Huckle even though he did not find him attractive.

Fitzgerald denied the murder charge against him, claiming his medical conditions had impaired his self-control, as he suffers from gender identity disorder, psychopathy, and mixed personality disorder, also stating he had, “constant ruminations of torture, rape and murder”, adding, “My problem is I just don’t have the ability to control myself. I don’t have the ability to look at people and see them as human beings. I don’t value them, I don’t care about them. I don’t feel bad about hurting people, I don’t have the capacity to feel remorse”.

