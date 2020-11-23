Boris Johnson says MPs should NOT get pay rise

PRIME Minister Boris Johnson says MPs should NOT get a pay rise



Boris Johnson insisted on Monday, November 23 that MPs should not receive the expected £3000 pay increase in the spring. While Matt Hancock remained tight-lipped earlier in the day about whether he would accept the pay rise, others were outraged that the high-paying MP’s could see their salaries expand while the country is in economic crisis.

The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA) has control over the wages and according to their system, MPs are set to get a 4.1% pay increase in April, taking some incomes up to £85,000. But a spokesperson for the Prime Minister said he may be willing to challenge the watchdog’s decision.

‘Given the circumstances, the PM doesn’t believe that MPs should be receiving a pay rise.’

Speaking about whether the PM would take matters into his own hands, the spokesperson said:

‘That will be a question for when IPSA set out what their final agreed position is on MPs’ pay rises.’

