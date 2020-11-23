ARSENAL Ask For Police Probe Into Online Abuse And Death Threats after the match against Leeds United.

Arsenal FC has asked the police to get involved, after their match with Leeds United resulted in a torrent of online abuse and even death threats, on social media, relating to a bust-up during the match, where Nicolas Pepe was adjudged to have head-butted Macedonian Ezgjan Alioski, resulting in ref Anthony Taylor showing a red card to Pepe.

Racist trolls took to social media after the game ended, to vent their anger against the players, and there are even reports of death threats being made.

An Arsenal FC statement read, “We utterly condemn the vile abuse directed at Nicolas Pepe and Ezgjan Alioski on social media following our match against Leeds United. This is completely unacceptable and we will be working with the police and authorities to do everything we can to trace and prosecute the culprits”.

Leeds United also released a similar statement, “The vile abuse directed at Ezgjan Alioski and Nicolas Pepe on social media after yesterday’s Premier League game with Arsenal will not be tolerated by Leeds United. We will work closely with the police and the footballing authorities to ensure those responsible are identified and punished”.

