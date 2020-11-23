30 minutes to read 96 charges as man pleads guilty to child sex abuse

IT took prosecutors 30 minutes to read out 96 child sex abuse charges as a man pleads guilty to the horrendous crimes at Ipswich Crown Court, on Monday, November 23.

36-year-old David Wilson, who will be sentenced in January, entered guilty pleas to charges including; causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, causing a child to watch a sexual act, and arranging or facilitating the sexual exploitation of a child.

The perverted man, of King’s Lynn, Norfolk, also admitted making unwarranted demands for indecent images of a child with menace, threatening to post an indecent image on social media if they did not comply.

The court listened for 30 minutes while Wilson was read the charges and entered his pleas.

Judge Rupert Overbury adjourned the case for sentencing on January 12 to allow time for the Probation Service to prepare a report “to deal with dangerousness”.

He told Wilson: “You have been advised that you may receive an extended sentence.

“I would think that’s highly likely but I will listen to everything put before me very carefully.

