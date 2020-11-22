Thousands of girls at risk of genital mutilation

THOUSANDS of girls in Spain are at risk of genital mutilation



The Female Genital Mutilation in Spain study, conducted by the Fundació Wassu-UAB, found that the threat of genital mutilation has increased by 5% in the last four years, meaning that some 3600 girls under the age of 14 are at risk of undergoing ablation. The practice mainly affects girls from Nigeria, Senegal, Gambia, Guinea and Ghana.

According to the report, promoted by the Government delegation against Gender Violence, there are currently 15,562 girls living in Spain between 0 and 14 years old from countries where female genital mutilation (FGM) is usually practiced.

However, the director of the Fundació Wassu-UAB, Adriana Kaplan doesn’t believe that the actual procedure of genital mutilation is carried out on Spanish soil.

“If it happened it would be known, due to the complications that usually derive from the intervention of very prolonged school absenteeism,” Kaplan said.

