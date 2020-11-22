THE First New Chaser In 5 Years Is Revealed, in the form of Irishman, Darragh Ennis.

Iconic ITV quiz show “The Chase”, revealed on Thursday, November 19, their first new “Chaser” in 5 years, in the shape of 47-year-old Darragh Ennis, from Dublin, a scientist and former contestant, who won £9,000 for his team back in 2017.

-- Advertisement --



Host, Bradley Walsh, stated, “That’s another person cleverer than me on The Chase, I must have words with the producers”.

As always, the show’s producers have come up with a nickname for their latest Chaser, calling him “The Menace”.

Ennis joins the popular daytime quiz show as their 6th Chaser, alongside regulars, Mark “The Beast” Labbett, Anne “The Governess” Hegerty, Paul “The Sinhaman” Sinha, Shaun “The Dark Destroyer” Wallace, and Jenny “The Vixen” Ryan, who was the last previous new Chaser, joining the show in 2015.

In Ennis’s appearance on the show as a contestant, he faced Chaser, Paul Sinha, who described him as “the best player he had ever faced”.

Darragh has admitted to not being so good with popular culture but makes up for that with an amazing knowledge of history.

Last Thursday’s show brought the highest viewing figures in the history of The Chase, with 4.9 million people tuning in, which is quite an astonishing occurrence, as only the previous day, the show had gained it’s then highest ever viewing figures of 4.8 million, whilst also setting a new record as the highest watched daytime TV show apart from the news or sports events.