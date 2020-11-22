SIX People in Hospital after ‘Violent Incident’ in Cardiff City Centre Leaves Three People with Stab Wounds.

Six people are at the present in hospital receiving treatment, including three people with stab wounds, after a “violent incident” took place in Cardiff city centre on Saturday night. Parts of the city centre, including Queen Street and Newport Road, have been cordoned off by police.

South Wales Police said that officers had received “multiple” reports of a violent incident at around 9.50 pm, upon arriving at the scene ambulance and emergency services were quick to transport the injured to the hospital- a total of six people were taken to the University Hospital of Wales.

SWP said: “Two others have presented at the hospital with lesser injuries. Two people have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and are currently in custody in Cardiff Bay. An investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances.”

One person is said to be in a serious condition with head injures while three others are believed to have sustained stab wounds. So far, police have made two arrests. Footage posted on Twitter by @annamainolann shows officers surrounding a man on the ground while emergency services attended to another person on the ground nearby.

“Video of what we saw happen in #cardiff #queenstreet. The man was pepper-sprayed and tasered for resisting arrest while a man was unconscious receiving paramedic help. Over 20 police vehicles present,” @annamainolann wrote to accompany her video.

Both videos below credit to @annamainolann.

