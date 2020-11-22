Operation Green breaks up more than 800 marijuana plantations

POLICIA Nacional, in collaboration with INTERPOL and EUROPOL, breaks up more than 800 marijuana plantations as part of Operation Green.

In a huge operation, over 3,695 people have been arrested with 496,047 marijuana plants being seized so far, meaning around 25,642 kg has been stopped from being sold on the streets.

Also recovered in Operation Green was 23,849 kg of hashish, 3,140 kg of cocaine, 85 kg of heroin, 458 firearms and more than €7,600,000.

In the huge operation led by Policia Nacional, which was launched in February 2019 to combat the rise in drug trafficking internationally originating in Spain, a location in Toledo was found to be housing one of the largest underground plantation locations found to date, as well as four plantations located in wooded areas in Huesca.

Operation Green came as a result of a study and analysis of the current rise of drug trafficking in Spain, and its objective was to find and dismantle the trafficking of marijuana, as well as, locate and stop the settlement of organised crime in Spain.

