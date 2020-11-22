Large ‘speed’ distributor in Vega Baja arrested by Policia Nacional

POLICIA Nacional has arrested a man in connection with being a distributor of large amounts of ‘speed’ and other drugs throughout the Vega Baja.

The 47-year-old Spanish man was arrested after a police investigation began several months ago into reports of an individual engaging in the distribution of narcotic substances, more specifically amphetamine sulfate, known colloquially with the name of ‘Speed’.

The man was said to be travelling to homes, and even public establishments or shops, in various towns in the province, including Torrevieja, Los Montesinos, Callosa de Segura, Redován and Elche, in order to sell the drugs.

The Narcotics Group of the Elche Police Station established several discreet surveillance operations for weeks on the properties highlighted as part of their investigation, one in the town of Elche and the other in the town of Torrevieja.

As part of the raid, Policia Nacional was eventually able to recover: 1200 ecstasy tablets weighing over 550 grams, over 400 grams of Speed, 2 magic mushrooms, 5 grams of Ketamine, 5 precision scales, 16 grams of marijuana buds, and other cutting substances, €2,130 in cash, and a vehicle used to carry out his crimes.

