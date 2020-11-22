GHISLAINE Maxwell’s Photo Album Of Topless Young Girls was among Court Papers released by a Judge overseeing her Case.



A judge handling the Ghislaine Maxwell case in New York has released court documents with papers relating to a settled defamation case between 58-year-old Maxwell and Virginia Roberts, in which it is claimed Maxwell kept a photograph album that was full of pictures she had taken of scantily clad young girls, something which her ex-butler, 70-year-old John Alessi, who was also deceased paedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-housing manager, confirmed when he told lawyers he saw Ghislaine Maxwell in Epstein’s Florida mansion, “constantly taking photographs” of mostly topless young girls, something he claims she had described to him as being “her hobby”.

Alessi stated, “She had an album full of photographs of people, young girls, some girls were topless, taking the sun. She went out and took pictures in the pool because later I would see them at the desk or at the house and nude, 99.9 percent of the time they were topless”, to which Maxwell contested she had only ever taken “benign” photographs of the girls.

Ghislaine Maxwell is awaiting trial on multiple counts of procuring young girls, for her then-partner, Epstein, to abuse, and allegedly abusing some of the girls herself, charges which she has always denied.

A lawyer representing six girls who were alleged victims of Epstein, last Friday, November 20, branded Prince Andrew “outrageous” in not coming forward to give evidence, as part of the ongoing case, with the FBI also wanting to question the Duke Of York about his reported involvement with Jeffrey Epstein and the abuse of the girls, claims that he has always refuted.

