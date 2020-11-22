A REVIEWS site has launched what may just be every couch potato’s dream Christmas job, and it’s well paid too: get paid to watch 25 films in 25 days.

-- Advertisement --



The website, on which a team of experts gives their opinion and recommendations of all kinds of technological products and other home services, and are willing to pay €2,100 to one person for watching 25 films in 25 days.

The ideal candidate to become the Chief Holiday Cheermeister, as they are calling it, would be someone who watches Christmas movies throughout the year, the website Reviews.org has said in the job offer.

Applicants must be over 18, be eligible to work in the USA, have a compatible device to watch streaming movies and be able to complete a survey after each film.

The company will allow the successful candidate to choose the 25 films, although it has a catalogue of recommendations including well-known titles such as Home Alone, Elf, The Polar Express, Love Actually, The Grinch, Miracle on 34th Street, Jingle All the Way, It’s a Wonderful Life and many other favourites.

In addition to the €2,100 salary, the company will pay a subscription to seven video platforms, Netflix, Disney +, Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Hallmark Movies Now or HBO Max amongst others.

To apply for the job, those interested have until December 4 to send in their application by filling out a form. The successful candidate will be announced on December 7 on YouTube.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Get paid to watch 25 films in 25 days”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.