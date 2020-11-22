Furious Mum Scolds School

A Nottinghamshire school has been scolded by the mother of a pupil, for isolating her daughter despite medical reason.

Skye Cohen, who is 14, had to endure isolation from normal schooling for having a ‘Daith’ ear piercing.

The Daith ear piercings have known to help with migraines in a similar way to acupuncture.

Teachers at the George Spence Acadamy said the ear piercing was against school policy and isolated Skye form normal lessons, her mother Kerry said she was furious the school had taken this decision.

Skye had this new piercing in for around 8 weeks and claims it helps combat frequent migraines and therefore helps with concentration whilst at school.

It was claimed by Skye’s mother Kerry that this was not a fashion item.

Supporters of ‘Daith’ ear piercings claim they work because the piercing itself goes through the same point at which the acupuncture for migraines does, but health officials are not convinced about this idea.

Piercings at the school are not allowed, and attendance is subject to accepting and abiding by the rules teachers reminded parents.

