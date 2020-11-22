Five prisoners die after mass break-out from Lebanese jail

FIVE prisoners die in a car crash after mass break-out from Lebanese jail



Five male prisoners have died after a car they were travelling in while fleeing from police crashed into a tree in Lebanon. The five victims were part of a group of 69 inmates who staged a mass break-out from a prison in Baabda, east of Lebanon’s capital Beruit.

State news agency NNA said that the prisoners escaped at dawn by breaking open their cell doors and fled. Police sources reported that they have captured 15 of the inmates while another four handed themselves in to authorities and a huge manhunt is underway for the remaining prisoners. The five men who died were in a high-speed chase with police before their vehicle crashed.

At this same prison, relatives of the prisoners staged a sit-in protest in April, demanding that the inmates be released because of their risks of getting coronavirus.

