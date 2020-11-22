DUBAI Royal Princess Paid Her British Bodyguard Lover £1.2million, plus she lavished expensive gifts on him, it is claimed.



Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the 71-year-old ruler of Dubai’s sixth, and ex-wife, the Jordanian Princess Haya, reportedly paid her former Britsh army bodyguard, Russell Flowers, as much as £1.2 million, as well as showering him with expensive gifts like watches, cigars, and one time, apparently, a £50,000 Purdey shotgun, whilst sharing a two-year affair with him, a relationship that caused the break-up of his 4-year marriage, which left his wife “distraught”, and also led to the princess having to flee Dubai, with her two children when her husband found out about the affair.

-- Advertisement --



It is claimed the princess bought 37-year-old Flowers a set of personalised number plates, a humidor and signet ring, plus designer luggage, and insisted he should accompany her on official trips abroad, details which came to light during Princess Maya’s high court battle in March, where she won custody of their two children.

Friends of the couple, wishing to remain anonymous, stated how the bodyguard was “mesmerised” by the princess, commenting how Mr. Flowers’ wife watched him returning home with gifts from the princess, stating, “The princess used her vast wealth to lure him. He was a former soldier who suddenly found he was travelling in a billionaire’s private plane, complete with gold sinks. I think he was mesmerised by it all. She felt her husband was being targeted by the princess”.

When asked, last night, November 20, representatives of the princess refused to comment, as did Mrs. Flowers, and Russell Flowers has always refused to admit to any affair ever having taken place.

_______________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Dubai Royal Princess Paid Her Bodyguard Lover £1.2million”.