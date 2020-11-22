Contract to run Mojacar care home up for tender

MOJACAR town hall called a special council meeting to approve the tender to manage the new care home and day centre.

Thirty-five per cent of the local population are over 65 and both centres need to be up and running as soon as possible, said Mojacar’s mayor Rosa Maria Cano.

The outsourced company awarded the contract to run the Residencia and day centre will be expected to equip both installations, including the kitchen, laundry and general services while also footing their utilities bills.

