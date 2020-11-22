Boris Johnson faces new rebellion from SEVENTY Tory MPs over tough new coronavirus tier system.

-- Advertisement --



Boris Johnson is now facing a major backbench rebellion over his plans to reintroduce the tiered lockdown system, 70 of his own MPs have indicated they will refuse to support him unless he proves it will work. The Prime Minister will set out tomorrow a return to the three-level system but with more areas potentially placed into the top Tier 3 than before the November lockdown, ahead of a planned relaxation at Christmas.

Mr Johnson is also planning to relax the much-criticised 10 pm pub curfew, easing restrictions to allow drinking holes to call last orders at 10 pm and give punters an hour to drink up and finish meals.

However, Mr Johnson’s plans, which have to pass a Commons vote to become law, are facing severe opposition from a hardcore block of nay-sayers from his own party, who argue that the restrictions will cause more damage than they are intended to prevent.

MPs in the Covid Recovery Group wrote to the Prime Minister last night demanding he give Parliament a full ‘cost-benefit analysis’ of the new system amid concerns over the ongoing effect on the economy and also how it affects people with existing long-term health problems.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Boris Johnson Faces Tory Rebellion Over New Three Tier Lockdown System ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.