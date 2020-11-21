TWO men are still missing after a fishing boat sinks off the coast of East Sussex



A search and rescue mission was launched at 6am on Saturday morning, November 21, after fishing vessel Joanna C made a distress call to mainland.

-- Advertisement --



HMS Coastguard reported that they immediately dispatched an emergency helicopter after the boat’s signal identified the vessel as being three nautical miles off the coast of Seaford, near Newhaven.

At approximately 10:30am one fisherman was rescued, having clung onto a lifebuoy to stay afloat.

The search continues for the two other missing crewmen.

HM Coastguard controller Piers Stanbury said: “Thankfully one of the three people on board at the time of sinking has been pulled out of the water and brought to shore by the Newhaven RNLI lifeboat but the intensive air and sea search for the two missing crew continues.

“Debris has been located close to the location of the EPIRB alert location but no life raft has been found as yet.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Two missing after fishing boat sinks off East Sussex”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.