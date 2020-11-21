Several Dead as Barrage of Rockets Hits Kabul in Afghanistan.

At least eight civilians have been killed as dozens of rocket-propelled mortars struck several residential districts of Kabul. The attack happened ahead of the US secretary of state’s planned meeting with the Taliban in Qatar. Local media on Saturday reported several rockets landing in multiples parts of the Afghan capital, with at least eight people dead and dozens left injured.

Witnesses said that loud explosions were heard in densely populated parts of Kabul, including areas near the heavily fortified Green Zone that houses dozens of international organizations. According to DPA, which cited the Afghan health ministry, at least eight civilians were killed after 14 rocket-propelled mortars landed in different parts of Kabul. A further 21 were also wounded.

“The terrorists fired 23 rockets on the city of Kabul. Based on the initial information, eight people were martyred, and 31 others were wounded,” said interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian, who blamed the Taliban for the attack. According to Tolo News, which is a local news channel, the Taliban denied any involvement in the attack. Both the Taliban and the “Islamic State” (IS) militant groups continue to carry out attacks across the country.

“The rocket attack in Kabul city has nothing to do with the mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said, using the insurgents’ name for Afghanistan. “We do not blindly fire on public places.”

In the past six months, the Taliban carried out 53 suicide attacks and 1,250 explosions that left 1,210 civilians dead and 2,500 injured, Arian said this week.

