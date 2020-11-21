THE NUMBER of Scottish hospital patients catching Covid-19 almost DOUBLES in a week.

THE number of patients catching coronavirus in Scotland’s hospitals nearly doubled in a week – sparking new fears the virus is running out of control in NHS facilities in the country. An alarming report revealed the spread of the deadly infection on the wards was rocketing last month towards levels last seen at the height of the pandemic in April.

The shock jump in cases – to almost 200 in seven days – came as it also emerged NHS absences due to Covid-19 have doubled since the end of September. The data has prompted claims swathes of Scotland are being locked down partly due to failure to contain the spread among patients and staff and led to calls to bring in regular testing for all hospital workers.

The worrying figures emerged as 11 council areas went into Level 4 lockdowns at 6 pm tonight for three weeks, meaning the closure of hospitality and non-essential shops. A travel ban from council boundaries has also been imposed. Nicola Sturgeon repeatedly pledged the lockdowns would definitely end on December 11.

Senior doctors at a Glasgow hospital have raised concerns about Covid-19 infection control. Medics at Glasgow Royal Infirmary have drafted a joint letter to management. In it, they express “serious concern” about the safe treatment of coronavirus patients. They have met hospital chiefs to discuss concerns the Victorian building is unsuitable for preventing the spread of the virus.

It comes as a man whose father died after catching Covid in hospital claims he was placed on a ward with patients who had tested positive for the virus. NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) said decisions about where to situate patients were always made in conjunction with clinical teams and infection control experts.



